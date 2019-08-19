Erath County commissioners met Monday to extend the burn ban for the next 90 days.

Judge Alfonso Campos enacted an emergency burn ban last week after hearing a report from local fire officials.

“Things are just really, really dry,” Campos said. “We have reached the point in the summer when we can really feel the heat. There is no humidity and this just couldn’t be avoided.”

The burn ban restricts all outdoor burning.

“If you are cooking outdoors you have to have a lid, that is the only exception,” Campos said.

The ban also restricts outdoor welding.

“Anyone who is welding has to wet the area and have a person watching on standby,” Campos said. “And it has to be done in an area that is free of vegetation.”