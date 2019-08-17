It was a record-setting night for Handsome Hunks of Erath County Friday when the annual event raised a whopping $60,000 for the Stephenville Police Department and Stephenville Fire Department.

“It was a fantastic night of fundraising for the two departments that do so much for this community,” said event organizer Lisa Pendleton. ”These guys were great.”

Captain Bryson Kanady with the SFD was crowned as the county’s new hunk by last year’s winner Chris Walter. Officer Andy Honecker was runner-up.

The police department won the People’s Choice Award after raising the most money between the departments.

The event was held at City Hall at City Limits and featured a fajita dinner.