The Stephenville Honeybees won the Silver bracket in the 24-team Granbury Classic Chevrolet volleyball tournament, defeating Trinity in Saturday afternoon’s final.

SHS libero Gabie Lucero earned a spot on the all-tournament team as the Honeybees improved to 12-5 on the season. The Bees won seven of the nine matches they played, starting with pool play on Thursday.

Earlier Saturday, the Honeybees topped Lewisville, 25-15, 25-11, then defeated Chisholm Trail, 25-13, 25-19 in the semifinals of the bracket.

After going 2-1 in their pool play games Thursday.

On Friday the Honeybees beat Mansfield Timberview, 25-21, 25-23, then put away El Paso Americas in split sets, 21-25, 25-23, 25-17. In their third match that day, the Bees fell to Amarillo Tascosa in split sets, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19.

The next outing for the Honeybees will be Tuesday, at home against Abilene Cooper (varsity at 6 p.m.).