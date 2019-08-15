Stephenville High School’s dance team reunited after summer break with a week of two-a-days starting Aug. 1.

The 2019-20 Stingerettes worked with Danceline Productions last week for line camp, where they perfected various dance techniques and learned routines they will be performing during football and competition season this school year.

The team’s spirit leaders and dance captains also participated in leadership training sessions with the staff. Many of the team’s 33 members were honored during Danceline’s award ceremony at the end of camp.

Awards given include:

CAMP CORE VALUES AWARDS

Kindness - Tesla Sams

Integrity - Dylan James

Respect - Akira Wilborn

Responsibility - Mia Tucker

Faith - Bailey Millar

ELITE TEAM - Sara Ratliff, Madelyn Hall, Dylan James, Tesla Sams, Mackenzie Ansley, Mia Tucker, Maria Nelson, Savannah Staten, Bailey Millar, Andrea Meraz, Mary Drake, Lexi Kilcrease, Hannah McCray, Kathryn Cameron, Aleah Cerros, Sofia Ramos, Ashley Murphy, Ella Montieth, and Robyn Bradford

Team Voted AJC AWARD OF EXCELLENCE - Sara Ratliff