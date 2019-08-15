25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell said Monday he would keep the Senate in session 24 hours a day if Republicans don't stop talking and start voting on his health plan.

50 years ago:

Texas had its second chief executive from Lubbock Friday when Sen. H.J. (Doc) Blanchard, president pro tem of the Senate, served as governor for a day.

75 years ago:

DALLAS - Markets for southwestern farm products were featured during the past week by advancing cotton quotations and strength in hogs, while most other commodities were weak to lower, according to the War Food administration.

100 years ago:

S. Lester Guinn and wife returned last Friday from a short visit with parents in Hereford.