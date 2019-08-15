It’s summer in Texas and that can mean only one thing: Outdoor conditions are hot and dry and this year is no exception.

With little measurable rain in Erath County during the past several weeks - and no relief in sight - Erath County Judge Alfonso Campos enacted an emergency seven-day burn ban on Wednesday.

“If we get some good rain, it will be lifted,” Campos told the E-T. “We have a commissioners meeting next week (Monday) and that’s when we will discuss whether or not to extend (the ban).”

The emergency order also includes restrictions on outdoor welding.

“Luckily we haven’t had an overabundance of fires that have gotten out of control, but conditions have gotten worse,” Campos said. “We are trying to prevent that from happening.”