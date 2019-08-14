With two months left in the 2019 fiscal year, Smithville’s expenses are exceeding its revenues for its $11.7 million budget with a net operating loss of $246,989, City Manager Robert Tamble said at his State of the City address at a Smithville chamber luncheon on July 31.

He said that due to a mild winter and a rainy spring, the city’s utility revenue has brought in less money than forecast but the fund is recovering.

Tamble told the Times that other needed infrastructure improvements in the city compounded the effects of the less-than-expected utility revenue, including a one-time $123,000 bond payment for the city’s utility system upgrade, a $97,000 Community Development Block Grant payment for water improvements on Martin Luther King Drive, and “an unusual number of large transformer and powerline failures” that required replacement due to storm damage or age.

But residents shouldn’t be alarmed, Tamble said. “As I stated during my presentation, the current situation reflects a snapshot in time.”

“We have approximately $225,000 in FEMA and CDBG grant reimbursements that have not been received that will be coming in before the end of the fiscal year,” Tamble said. “In addition, with 100-degree temperatures and no rain in the immediate forecast, the utility revenues will be higher in August and September. To this point, we have already seen an increase in both water and electric use with the daily averages 15-20% higher than July.”

Tamble said the city’s budget fluctuates weekly and the city’s operating losses represent only a 2% deficit on the city’s $11.7 million budget. He said the city has a $300,000 surplus in its general fund reserves, above and beyond what is required by the Governmental Accounting Standards Board.

“With grant reimbursements, the expected increase in utility revenues, and all bond payments being made, I am confident that the utility revenues will align with the budget forecast to compensate for the current deficit,” Tamble said.

Infrastructure improvements

Tamble said the city has been hard at work at improving drainage to mitigate flooding during heavy storms.

He said several FEMA hazard mitigation grants aimed at addressing drainage have been completed, are in the works or are awaiting funding approval.

• The $1.4 million Seventh Street detention pond and storm water conveyance wrapped up earlier this year. The pond, south of NE Seventh Street, is designed to help mitigate flooding from a 10-year storm event, which equates to about 6.2 inches of rainfall in a 24-hour period, or 13.1 million gallons of storm water runoff.

• The proposed $140,000 upgrade to the drainage channel along the Union Pacific Railroad, which will help reduce flooding at First Street and Marburger Street, is awaiting approval from the railroad company.

• A proposed $680,000 detention pond behind the city’s warehouse, which will help alleviate flooding on SE First Street, SE Second Street and MLK Drive, is pending its final design.

• Other miscellaneous citywide drainage improvements are ongoing, each ranging between $2,000 and $8,000, including at McSweeney Street and Loop 230, Hill Street, NW Second Street, Fourth Avenue, and First Street between Mills and Short streets, Tamble said.

“Good things are happening in our community,” he said. “Multiple infrastructure improvement projects have been completed or are underway. We have seen an increase in the number of new businesses opening and new homes being built.”

Twenty-six new business opened in the past 18 months in Smithville and 23 new homes were built during the same time frame, Tamble said.

There are 10 projects underway in the city, including Hurta River Estates, a 97-acre subdivision with 50 proposed homes; Regency Health Care, an $11 million, 120-bed nursing home facility; and the Smithville Junior High School, which is expected to be completed this month in time for the new school year.

“The challenge will be to manage growth in a manner that preserves and protects our small-town look, charm, and feel,” Tamble said. “I look forward to what the future holds.”