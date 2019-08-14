Kellye Johnson is the new IPC (Integrated Physics and Chemistry) teacher at Stephenville High School.

She attended Tarleton State University and graduated in 2010 with a degree in interdisciplinary studies. She is certified in science from fourth through sixth grade.

Johnson grew up in Granbury and graduated high school in 2002.

Q. Why do you love teaching?

A. I love forming connections with students and I like seeing them get excited about scientific topics. Last year I long-term subbed at the high school for the same job I'm taking now. We did a project and I just love seeing it when kids get excited about that kind of stuff. They're like, ‘Oh my gosh! My idea worked!’

Q. What is your most memorable teaching experience?

A. We built bottle rockets when I taught sixth and seventh grade. We took them out into the field next to the school and just watching the kids’ projects fail or succeed. It was really cool to see their reactions because a lot of them thought that their bottle rocket was going to be awesome but it ended up going to the side or something so it was cool to see that and see them having a good time with science. That’s really memorable to me because those projects are always the best because you get to know the kids more through hands-on activities.

Q. What was your favorite science project?

A. I would say it was the balloon car project. We did that last year for 10th graders. The kids had to construct their own car made up of recycled stuff from home. They had to make sure that it moved with the balloon that was blown up. I just loved doing that because a lot of those kids who thought that they couldn’t do it and kept telling me, ‘I'm going to fail. I'm not going to do that,’ their cars would work and it was really cool to see that confidence in them. It was really fun. It also changes the atmosphere in a classroom when they do a project. Kids look at things differently when they walk in because they remember having fun.

Q. What is the biggest challenge you’ve faced as a teacher?

A. For me as a teacher, cell phone usage is an issue. They're not allowed to have it out but there’s things that you can do with cell phones in class. Kids are just so used to having them that it’s a challenge to me. I know how much phones mean to them, so it’s like, ‘How can I use a cell phone in a classroom in a good way? How do I keep this from getting out of hand?’ Because no matter what rules you put in place, you’re always going to have those kids that are continuously abusing them. They don’t understand why they can’t have their cell phone.

Q. Can you tell me about your family?

A. My husband David Johnson he is a disabled veteran. He was in the Army for eight years. We have been married for 12 years. We have a 10-year-old son, Nicholas and a 7-year-old daughter, Isabella, and I'm actually pregnant right now with our third, Alice. She's due in November so we’re excited about it.