Erath County Friends of NRA (National Rifle Association) is hosting an event at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, at City Limits.

Friends of NRA is the blockbuster fundraising program under the NRA Foundation. Friends of NRA events boils down to one goal: fundraising for the future of the shooting sports.

Since its inception in 1992, Friends of NRA has held close to 20,000 events, reached over 4.1 million attendees and raised more than $740 million for The NRA Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization.

The NRA Foundation grants also benefit programs such as youth education, women-focused clinics, law enforcement training, hunter safety, range improvement, firearms and marksmanship training and safety.

“What we do is we have these friend events and they’re across the United States,” said Jimmy King, chairman of the event. “We have a North Texas fuel rep who works directly for the NRA and they go out and set up these events with the help of NRA members in various towns. Then, they hold a banquet and the funds raised from that banquet can be used for a lot of grants for 4-H shooting, so our local 4-H people here get grants and get money to assist in shooting events for 4-H kids.”

The event will include gun raffles, a live auction and special drawings.

Attendees can purchase limited edition firearms, custom knives, NRA commissioned art, special ladies' merchandise, plus many items created especially for this NRA event.

“It’s not necessarily a gun event,” King said. “There are guns there but we have things for women. We try to get women involved. We have two women’s purses that were donated that are concealed carry purses. We think they’re a very big part of it.”

Ticket reservations are $35, which includes admission and dinner.

Reserved table reservation prices start at $350 which includes admission, dinner, reserved seating for eight and a special raffle for a Kimber Micro 9.

“I’m hoping to raise enough money to provide good support for the local 4-H kids,” King added.

For event and raffle ticket information, contact King at 254-485-9423.