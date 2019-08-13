A boost in available spaces means parking at Tarleton State University will be easier this fall.

Overall capacity increases by about 600 spaces and the number of dedicated lots for both commuters and residential students jumps by approximately 250 by the start of fall classes.

Additionally, some lot designations have changed to consolidate areas to alleviate confusion, increase pedestrian safety and make game day operations go more smoothly.

Parking in front of Wisdom gym, Lot P17, is changing to red for residential use to mirror the adjacent P16 lot. The change also abates traffic at the intersection of Rome and Sloan streets, increasing pedestrian safety.

The newly expanded P39 lot on West Tarleton Street has been designated purple for commuters. The capacity of the lot now exceeds Purple Zone spaces available in P17 last year.

On days Tarleton hosts football, volleyball and basketball games, newly designated commuter lots will be substantially vacant by game times, meaning fewer students will need to move their cars for game-day activities.

The site of former University Village housing on North Lillian Street remains a red lot, as does a small new adjacent lot. Night lighting for these two areas will be installed by the time fall classes begin.