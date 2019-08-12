Splashville, Stephenville’s only water park, will be closing on Labor Day weekend as the summer season comes to an end.

Luckily, there are still plenty of fun events to enjoy these next few weeks.

At 7 p.m. Aug. 30, the water park will host a glow 5k and swim. Registration is $25 per participant.

From 4-6 p.m. on Sept. 2, Splashville will host a doggie dunk where community members can bring their dog and get in for free. Participants need to pre-register.

“We are really excited for the doggy dunk and for the 5K glow run just because we have a lot of 5Ks in town, but we never ended up to where people can go swim and hang out and do the after party inside Splashville, so we’re pretty excited for both of those to occur,” said Jennifer Basham, Parks and Leisure Services director.

Although Splashville closes during the Labor Day weekend, they will also be open on Sept. 7 for the Cub Scout's cardboard boat regatta, but will not be open to the public.

Boats for the regatta must be built using corrugated cardboard and string.

There will be timed races in the lazy river and heat races for older scouts in the main pool.

Entry fee per vessel is $30 and registration must be completed online by Thursday, Sept. 5.