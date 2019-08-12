Stephenville Police Chief Jason King has become the new assistant city manager - and the hunt for the city’s next police chief is expected to begin soon.

King’s new role was made official during a meeting at City Hall Monday evening when City Manager Alan Barnes presented his decision to hire King as the next assistant city manager to the city council.

“We received 95 applications for the position and we had four finalists,” Barnes told the E-T.

He said King will continue working in a dual role until a new police chief is hired.

Barnes said the city will conduct “an objective, nationwide search” for its next police chief.

“We want to choose the person who is right for the job and a good fit for the community,” Barnes said. “I am not going to be in an extraordinary hurry to get this done. We have a great police chief in place and plan to do this right.”

King was named as the interim assistant city manager in June following the departure of Jeremy Allen.

After a 22-year career in law enforcement, King was appointed as police chief in 2015 by former city administrator Pat Bridges.

King, 46, said he is looking forward to his new role and will work with his staff during the transition.

“I will be counting on my command staff including assistant chief (Jason) Halsey to continue the day-to-day operations of the (police) department,” he said.