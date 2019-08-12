AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is reminding hunters and anglers that all current year Texas hunting and fishing licenses (except the year-to-date fishing license) expire the end of August, and new licenses for 2019-20 go on sale Thursday, Aug. 15.

Outdoor enthusiasts in Texas purchase more than 2.4 million hunting and fishing licenses annually. Hunters and anglers can purchase licenses online, by phone or in person at any of the agency’s 28 law enforcement field offices, at more than 50 state parks, and at over 1,700 retailers across the state.

Hunting and fishing licenses are available online at www.tpwd.texas.gov/buy, at license retailers or by phone at (800) 895-4248. The online transaction system is available 24/7. Call center hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is a required $5 administrative fee for each phone or online transaction, but unlimited items can be purchased during a single transaction for this $5 fee.

New this year, starting Sept. 1, are enhancements to make the licensing process simpler and faster.

“Expedited checkout” speeds the process of re-purchasing the same license items bought during the previous three years. TPWD has also made it easier to show proof-of-license. Now hunters and anglers can use an electronic image of their license as proof-of-license and show/display it in any of these ways: (1) an electronic photo of your license, (2) an emailed receipt, (3) via your account within the licensepoint-of-sale system, the Outdoor Annual App or the My Texas Hunt Harvest App (for hunters).

You still must have your physical license for any activities requiring tags and the physical federal duck stamp for waterfowl hunting. License buyers will also enjoy a new, more mobile-friendly online system when purchasing on their phone.

Hunting and fishing regulations for the new season are available in the Outdoor Annual in print, online and on the Outdoor Annual mobile app. A limited number of Outdoor Annual booklets are available at license retailers.