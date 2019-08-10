The Lu family was welcomed into their new home Saturday by friends, family, supporters, and the group that made it possible, Amarillo Habitat for Humanity.

"This is a family who really wants more for their family and this is a family who is dedicated," said Alason Moorhead, AHH executive director.

With the financial support of more than a dozen donors, 200 volunteers helped to build the five-bedroom home, which took five months to complete.

Kyle Michels, owner of Texas Residential and Commercial Roofing, said it's the fourth time he and his crew have donated their services to put a roof over a family's heads.

"It's great to contribute to the community," he said. "I was raised by a single mom until I was 13; my dad adopted me then. It's good to help out people that are underprivileged."

The Lu family was the first of 10 families AHH will put in new homes they can call their own.

"The house blessings are my favorite part," said Shannon Jordan, AHH resource director. "I like getting to see the joy on the family's faces as they receive their home (and) the other families get joy too because they're one step closer (to getting their new home)."

The first-time homeowners accepted the keys after putting in more than 1,000 volunteer hours working on Habitat homes and at the Amarillo Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

"We really live out our tagline, that we give a hand up, not a hand out and we're just here to help these families live the American dream," Jordan said.

"This family has worked so long and so hard on this house (and) the houses of their neighbors; they've come to classes (and) they saved up the down payment," said Sarah Curtis, AHH director of family services.

La Lu, Kay San and their six children were forced from their home as soldiers made claim on their land in Burma. They spent 10 years in a refugee camp in Thailand before following in San's sister's footsteps, and moving to Amarillo in 2012.

"She wanted a house for a long time," La Lu's daughter said, translating for her mother. "She waited patiently. Now she's got the house and she's really happy.

"She would like to thank the people that volunteered to build the house and (said) God bless."