Whether you’re in need of notebooks, rulers or running shoes, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is reminding shoppers they can save money on those and other items during the state’s sales tax holiday on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 9-11.

The law exempts sales tax on qualified items – such as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks – priced below $100, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend.

“As Texas families begin the process of replacing their beach towels with lunch boxes, the sales tax holiday is the perfect opportunity to save some money on supplies families need before the school bell rings,” Hegar said. “As a father of three, I know how these expenses can add up.”

Apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax-free are listed on the Comptroller’s website at TexasTaxHoliday.org.

Shoppers this year will save an estimated $102.2 million in state and local sales taxes during the sales tax holiday.