Ahead of his visit to El Paso in the aftermath of Saturday's massacre at a Walmart store that left 22 dead and more than two dozen wounded, President Donald Trump tweeted late Tuesday that former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who has said Trump would not be welcome in his hometown, should "respect the victims and law enforcement and be quiet."

"Beto (phony name to indicate Hispanic heritage) O'Rourke, who is embarrassed by my last visit to the Great State of Texas, where I trounced him, and is now even more embarrassed by polling at 1% in the Democratic Primary, should respect the victims and law enforcement —& be quiet!" Trump tweeted.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)August 7, 2019

O'Rourke, a former congressman from El Paso who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president, tweeted in reply that, "22 people in my hometown are dead after an act of terror inspired by your racism. El Paso will not be quiet and neither will I."

— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke)August 7, 2019

O'Rourke has been unsparing in his criticism of the president and what he considers his culpability in inspiring the 21-year-old suspect in the shooting, who has been linked to an online posting published just before he acted that said, "this attack is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.”

On Wednesday O'Rourke was asked by MSNBC's Jacob Soboroff, "is the president a white supremacist?"

"He is," O'Rourke replied.

In retweeing a video of the Soboroff interview, O'Rourke wrote that, "Donald Trump has been very clear about who he wants to keep out of this country — with walls and cages and militarization and torture and cruelty. We in El Paso have borne the brunt of that, but we in El Paso are standing up to that."

The president’s reference to having “trounced” O’Rourke on a previous visit to Texas is apparently a reference to his “finish the wall” rally at the El Paso County Coliseum in February. and a nearby counter rally at which O’Rourke appeared. Trump gave an exaggerated estimation of their respective rallies' crowd sizes.