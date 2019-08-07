Danika Garcia, 11, has been inducted into the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation Share A Smile program after collecting the most donations at a June pageant.

She collected coloring books, crayons, puzzles, small toys and stuffed animals.

NPCF SAS was started a little over three years ago. SAS is composed of a select group of young beauty queens from all over the United States that enjoy representing their titles and giving back to their community through a platform.

In 2018 this organization and its members donated a total of $68,000 in medical supplies and nutritional supplements at no charge to the patients or family. Over 48,000 toys, hats and stuffed animals were donated to hospitals nationwide. NPCF SAS also sent over 800 items to Sri Lanka for sick children. This year these young queens are on schedule to double these amounts.

Each year the founder of SAS Elizabeth Hunt awards a $500 scholarship to the top volunteering member and is proud to say this year she will be awarding three scholarships.

Garcia will be starting school at Gilbert Intermediate in the fall.