A person was hospitalized after a fire broke out in an East Austin home early Tuesday, Austin fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to the 2000 block of Hamilton Avenue, east of Chicon Street, around 2:35 a.m. The fire was knocked down by 3 a.m., fire officials said.

Four people have been displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the damage to the home is estimated to be around $100,000, fire officials said.

