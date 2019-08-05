Nineteen Stephenville High School students attended the State FFA Convention in July to participate in competitions, serve as delegates as the state association conducted business and be recognized for their hard work.

Ryan Hess, an incoming junior at SHS, advanced to the state competition in the Extemporaneous Public Speaking Contest and was one of the top 24 state finalists.

The Lonestar degree is the highest honor the Texas FFA State Association can bestow, and the following 13 students earned this honor and had the opportunity to be presented with their Lonestar degree at the Texas FFA State Convention; Kreed Averhoff, Katie Cason, Jettie Funderburgh, Anna Gray, Guthri Jenschke, Jordan Kalsbeek, Cason Love, Morgan McKinzie, Raylee Pack, Tori Permann, Rette Peters, Cole Randolph and Kade Renfro.

Texas FFA awards members for having exemplary Supervised Agriculture Experience Programs. This summer, Cason Love and Morgan McKinzie, incoming seniors, were two of the top 12 finalists in their respective Star Award categories.

Jake Bagby, Reese Wilson, Jordan Cheek and Shaelyn Rainey, were recognized for winning a state champion proficiency award.

Bagby was recognized for his animal science Agriculture Research projects; Wilson was recognized for the work he has done at the Wilson Hair Sheep operation; Cheek was recognized for her equine entrepreneurship operation and Rainey was recognized for her agriculture science research projects.

Twelve Stephenville FFA members competed at the Texas FFA Agriscience Fair in various different categories. Morgan McKinzie was the state champion in the division five category of social systems, Ryan Hess was the state champion in the division three category of food products and processing systems, Cade Davis and Kyle Styron were the state champions in the division four category of Animal Systems, Brady Tuggle was the state champion in the division three category of environmental and natural resource systems, Rette Peters and Katie Cason were the state champions in the division six category of social systems, Jettie Funderburgh and Hannah Fair received state runner-up in the division six category of food products and processing systems and Chloe Krause and Maggie McGregor received state runner-up in the division four category of social systems.

Three recently graduated seniors - Jake Bagby, Reese Wilson and Shaelyn Rainey - received a $20,000 scholarship courtesy of Houston Livestock and Rodeo and Devon Romeing received a $10,000 scholarship courtesy of Mr. Richard Wallrath.

Stephenville FFA was named as a gold ranked chapter in the Golden Horizon award system, indicating that this chapter is one of the top preforming chapters in the state of Texas.

The 91st Texas FFA State Convention ended on a high note when Bagby was elected and installed as a Texas FFA State Officer.