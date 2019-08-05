Stephenville ISD has several new teachers starting this year.

The Empire-Tribune will introduce you to a few of them leading up to the start of the new school year, which begins Aug. 21.

First up is Tametha Barker, the new English I and reading and writing teacher at Stephenville High School.

Barker attended Texas Tech University and graduated in 1988 with a bachelor’s degree in English with a secondary English teaching certification.

She is a Stephenville native and graduated from SHS in 1995.

She is also a 2005 law school graduate from Texas Tech University School of Law.

Q. Can you talk a little bit about your law career?

A. I was a lawyer for about 13 years. I moved to Colorado for a couple of years. I was an assistant DA in New Mexico and then worked for the attorney general’s office in Amarillo.

Q. What made you decide to go back to teaching?

A. I realized that I was always looking for a way to teach people and I figured if I'm doing that, I might as well be happy doing that instead of using that to find happiness in other things.

Q. What schools did you teach at previously?

A. I was at Three-Way last year and before I went to law school, I was at Little Elm. My first year I was at Spade School which is not even a school anymore; it was tiny.

Q. What was your favorite subject in school?

A. English.

Q. What advice would you give students who would like to become a teacher?

A. To do it for the right reason. To do it because you love students, not because it seems like the logical path and to find a group of people that can help you through the first few years and help you grow as a teacher.

Q. Is there anything else you would like to add?

A. My parents were professors at Tarleton for 40-plus years so I come by the teaching honestly. My mom, Dr. Ruby Barker, was in the business department. She was actually the dean of the College of Business for a while. My dad, Dr. Tommy Barker, was in the department of engineering technology.