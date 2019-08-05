Birdie Hartsough Frey was a prominent Stephenville resident of the last century, and was known in her lifetime as a generous and thrifty person. Although she passed away in 1961, her charitable efforts live on through the Birdie Hartsough Frey Memorial Fund. Each year, this fund awards grants to charitable organizations serving the Stephenville area.

Since 2007, the fund has awarded a total of more than $140,000 in grants, with annual grants to all recipients collectively totaling between $10,000 and $14,600.

Recipients of the Birdie Hartsough Frey Memorial Fund since 2011 have included Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erath County, CASA for the Cross Timbers Area, Inc., Come Eat, Inc., Erath County Habitat for Humanity, Erath County Humane Society, Erath County Master Gardeners, Erath County Senior Citizens, Inc., Friends of the Stephenville Public Library, H.O.P.E., Inc., Keep Stephenville Beautiful, Mistletoe Hut, Inc., Oakdale United Methodist Church/Cross Timbers Backpack Buddies, Paluxy River Childrens Advocacy Center, Pets are Worth Saving Inc. and the Stephenville Historical House Museum.

The Birdie Hartsough Frey Memorial Fund is administered by JP Morgan Chase, and grant applications are reviewed locally by a committee of area citizens. Currently serving on this committee are Jane Hickie, Perry Elliott, Thetis Edwards, Don Jones, Mary Lilly, Frances Looney, Alisa Terrell Starbird and Connie Wooley.

Applications for grants to be awarded in 2019 are now being taken online at

www.jpmorgan.com/onlinegrants.

The deadline for applications is Sept. 1.

Bryan Griffin at JP Morgan Chase is the trust officer overseeing the fund. He may be contacted at 214-965-2904.