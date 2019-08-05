EL PASO — Capping off a somber weekend that left 20 dead and more than two dozen injured, El Pasoans came together Sunday evening for two vigils led by political, religious and community leaders.

One of the vigils — planned to celebrate the birthday of Joaquin Oliver, who died in the Parkland, Fla., shootings last year — also honored the victims of Saturday’s El Paso shooting. Hundreds of people, many holding signs and flags, gathered at dusk and marched in silence from Houston Park to the vigil location less than a mile away.

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke and U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar of El Paso were among the speakers who praised the city for its resilience.

“There are so many right now who want to make us afraid of each other, make us angry, keep us apart based on our differences,” O’Rourke said. “I am so proud of El Paso at this moment — a community that will not be defined by the murders that we saw yesterday but instead in the way we choose to overcome them. We define ourselves by our love, our courage, our confidence and our strength.”

The other vigil Sunday night, on a baseball field blocks away from the Walmart where the shooting occurred, attracted more than a thousand people — some waving candles, most waving their cell phone camera lights in the air as they danced, sang and prayed.

U.S. Rep. Will Hurd of Helotes joined Escobar and O’Rourke at the vigil.

“If you try to come into our community and spread hate, we will respond with love,” Hurd said.

Meanwhile, Escobar said that the last 24 hours had been some of the hardest that El Paso has faced but emphasized that the community “is going to lead with love.”

The event ended with the crowd applauding three Walmart employees who helped shelter shoppers during the shooting, people O’Rourke called “everyday heroes.”