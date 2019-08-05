An Erath County grand jury indicted Justin Brian Schrader in connection with an accident on Morgan Mill Road in January that claimed the life of 40-year-old Stephenville resident Susan Silvia and seriously injured her passenger Randy Dickey.

Schrader, 24, was indicted for intoxication manslaughter, a second degree felony, and intoxication assault, a third degree felony.

He was among 13 indicted on a variety of charges.

Other indictments include:

• Pablo Rodriguez-Alejandres, two counts of burglary of a habitation, a second degree felony.

• Christine Lynn Compton, manufacture or delivery of a substance, a state jail felony.

• Shelbi Lynn Davis, possession of a substance, a state jail felony.

• Coleman Pynes Emerson, possession of a substance, a state jail felony.

• Marco Antonio Esparza, possession of a substance, a third degree felony.

• Christina Marie Frausto, manufacture or delivery of a substance (enhanced), a second degree felony.

• Devan Hernandez, possession of a substance, a second degree felony.

• Zachary Jean Moore, manufacture or delivery of a substance, a first degree felony.

• Enrique Noyola, Jr., two counts of delivery of marijuana, a state jail felony.

• Anthony Scenters, theft of copper, a state jail felony.

• Melinda Lanell Smith, possession of a substance (enhanced), a state jail felony.

• Damien Douglas Thetford, assault (family violence with prior conviction), a third degree felony.