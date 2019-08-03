WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Try out new voting system

at open houses this month

Williamson County will use a new voting system this fall by Election Systems and Software, a two-step process that allows voters to make selections on an electronic marking device, then provides a printed ballot voters will scan into an electronic tabulator.

The county's Elections Department will host open houses where voters can stop by and use the new system to cast votes for a fictional election. Voters can stop by the department, 301 SE Inner Loop, Georgetown, during voter drop-in hours to use the equipment. Drop-in hours will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 20; 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 21-22; and 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 23.

Open houses will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Cowan Creek Amenity Center, 1433 Cool Spring Way, Georgetown; 5:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 12 at J.B. and Hallie Jester Williamson County Annex, 1801 E. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock; 5:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Cedar Park Library, 550 Discovery Blvd.; 5:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Hutto Public Library, 500 W. Live Oak St.; and 5:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Williamson County Inner Loop Annex, 301 SE. Inner Loop, Georgetown.

The county purchased 800 ballot marking devices and 115 electronic precinct tabulators, and two high-speed electronic tabulators to be used in central count primarily for the tabulation of mail ballots, and other necessary software, cases and accessories for approximately $4.4 million. The county received a trade-in allowance on old equipment of $346,000.

The county purchased the same voting system that was bought by Travis County.

ROUND ROCK

City to begin next phase

of street work program

Nine neighborhoods will receive upgraded roads in the coming months through the city of Round Rock’s ongoing street maintenance program.

The project provides for repairs to curbs, curb ramps, gutters, sidewalks, driveways and pavement, and pavement milling and overlay in neighborhoods south of Old Settlers Boulevard and east of Sam Bass Road.

Neighborhoods receiving upgrades during the current project phase include Old Town Meadows, Peach Tree Valley, Somerset, Sam Bass Trails, The Hermitage, The Woods and The Plantation, and various industrial areas. Work was recently completed in the Oaklands and Oak Creek neighborhoods. Identified streets are anticipated to receive repairs by the end of September.

In recent years, the city has devoted $4.2 million annually in improving residential streets. Since the program’s inception in 2012, over $25 million has been expended to improve the roads in over 20 neighborhoods.

SAN MARCOS

Tree maintenance

program begins Monday

The city of San Marcos Electric Utility will initiate tree pruning and removal in the Millview, Springtown and Rio Vista areas Monday.

McCoy Tree Surgery has been hired as the contractor for this project, which is generally the area bounded by the Blanco River, Interstate 35, Post Road and South Guadalupe Street.

The utility worked with city urban forester Kelly Eby to identify predominantly nonnative hazardous trees to be removed along with the routine tree pruning to cultivate a sustainable, long-term approach to the scheduled grid maintenance.

Trees targeted for removal are largely invasive, including chinaberry, ligustrum and paper mulberry, which have outgrown native trees in certain areas. These nonnative trees have weak structures, so they are more likely to cause power outages and safety issues from branch debris during high-wind weather events.

Trees scheduled for removal in the area have been premarked. Tree debris will be recycled into mulch for use by the public and city improvement projects. Eby is also working to secure grant funding for native trees to distribute to residents this year.

SMITHVILLE

City seeking residents'

input on tiny homes

The city of Smithville is seeking public input through Thursday on tiny homes, which, according to the International Residential Code, are dwellings that are 400 square feet or less in floor area excluding lofts.

Feedback will be used as the City Council considers the issue to allow or not to allow tiny homes within the community. The survey is 10 questions and takes around three to five minutes to complete.

For more information or to take the survey: bit.ly/2T1xWgN.

American-Statesman staff