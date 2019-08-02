Chili’s is hosting a giveback event from 10:45 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11, to help 2007 Stephenville High School graduate Josh Clough battle stage IV Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Josh, 31, discovered a knot on his head in May, and was also getting headaches. He went to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville where he was eventually referred to Stephenville Medical & Surgical Clinic.

The doctors at the clinic thought it was a lipoma, which is a fat pocket, so they sent him to have it removed.

“The biopsy came back that it was cancer and they sent him to Houston where they did his testing,” said Josh’s mother-in-law Rene Mccamey. “When they did his scans, they found out that it was in his skull, sternum, arm, leg, pelvis, spine and hip. We were completely shocked.”

Josh's wife, Alexa, quit her job to take care of her husband to get treatment at MD Anderson in Houston three weeks a month for the next six months.

Josh is undergoing chemotherapy.

Mccamey and other family members started a raffle. Several local businesses began donating gift cards and gift certificates. Mccamey called Chili’s to see if they would be interested in donating a gift card, but they had a better idea.

“The manager, Aubrey, said, ‘We have something even better. Come in and talk to us. We want to do an event. This is a big deal.’ So, I met with him and he set the whole thing up. I was just completely shocked. I mean, I was just looking to get a gift card donation and ended up getting an entire event,” she said.

Chili’s will donate 20 percent of its all-day sales to the Clough family. Dine-in, carry-out and bar sales are all eligible, but DoorDash orders are not. Customers need to present the flyer about the event or let the staff know that they are there for the giveback or they will not get credit.

Josh works at Western Dairy Transport and has a 3-year-old son, who will start at Stephenville Christian School this month.

“With cancer, a lot of times the families feel helpless and this just gives a way for us to feel that we’re all able to do something to alleviate stress and worry, that way they can just focus on fighting the cancer and not about what’s happening back at home. We want to be able to take care of their bills and their travel expenses and help work on the baby’s school so that he has his regular routine and it’s not affecting him as much,” Mccamey said.