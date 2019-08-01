A man seemed to be in a less-than giving mood last weekend after he staged a late-night raid on the local Goodwill’s Industries of North Texas donation collection.

Sherman Police are still searching for the suspect.

Sgt. Brett Mullen said staff at the Goodwill on East Lamar Street contacted the department Monday morning after reviewing camera footage showing someone rifling through the business’s collection pile overnight.

“Upon checking the surveillance video, they saw what appeared to be a white male arriving at the loading dock in a (Chrysler) PT Cruiser, just before midnight,” Mullen said. “The suspect then went through the items and they were able to determine that he took a vacuum and two lamps. Those items were valued at approximately $50.”

Mullen said, if apprehended, the suspect will likely be charged with burglary.

Those able to identify the suspect or those with tips regarding the burglary are encouraged to call the Sherman Police Department at 903-892-7290.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.