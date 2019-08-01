Erath County United Way’s annual fish fry is coming soon and HEB generously donated $3,000 on Thursday afternoon to help with the cost of the event.

The fish fry will take place from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Newman Hall.

“The biggest part of it being our kickoff and really getting things started is that it’s on the first day of school,” said Blayne Baley, ECUW board member. “You don’t need to go home and cook.”

“You can just grab it on your way home. You can go through the drive through. You can sit down and eat,” said Staci King, campaign chair. “We always shoot for the first day of school because it is helpful for parents. You don’t have to worry about that first day of school craziness. You can just go get something to eat. It’s a really good crowd.”

Baley said HEB is the main title sponsor because it donates all of the fish. HEB partners also come out and help serve drinks, set up and clean up.

“The Knights of Columbus cook and are a huge help,” Baley said.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and children 12 and under.

Carryout is available as well as to-go orders. Customers can call 254-965-5693 to place their order.

Tickets will be available at Stephenville Chamber of Commerce, First Financial Bank, Lone Star Ag Credit, InterBank, Citizens National Bank, First National Bank, TexasBank and Farmers & Merchants Bank.

In the past, the fish fry has served as many as 800 people in just three short hours.