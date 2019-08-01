25 years ago:

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The director of the abortion clinic where on Friday a doctor was shot to death sought to have the accused killer arrested several weeks ago for violating a new federal law against blocking access to clinics, clinic officials and the FBI said Sunday.

50 years ago:

BANGKOK - President Nixon left for New Delhi today after visiting the men who fight and the men who lead in South Vietnam Wednesday.

75 years ago:

The plain evidence of critical Nazi shortage of manpower was written across the war maps this bittersweet weekend of the struggle for Germany.

100 years ago:

W.H. Vaughn has recently purchased the five room dwelling of J.F. Tom in this city and will move the building to his farm near Badger Lake. Mr. Tom will build another residence.