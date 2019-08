All southbound lanes of Interstate 35 North in Georgetown near Lakeway Drive have been shut down after a crash, Texas Department of Transportation officials said.

Drivers are being diverted to the frontage road, officials said.

Traffic Alert: Southbound I-35 closed near Lakeway Dr in Georgetown. Traffic is detouring to the frontage road.#my35#atxtraffic

— TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin)July 31, 2019