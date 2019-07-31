An Austin firefighter was hospitalized early Wednesday with injuries from an electrical shock after a fire broke out in a vacant South Austin building, Austin fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to a commercial building in the 4400 block of Lucksinger Lane, which is near the intersection of South Congress Avenue and East St. Elmo Road, around 2:55 a.m. They were able to knock down the blaze by around 3:20 a.m.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

The firefighter's injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

Fire out in vacant commercial occupancy. 4415 Lucksinger. Cause investigation underway. 1 firefighter transported to hospital with non-life threatening injury after electrical shock.https://t.co/SCxgXAyvij

— Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo)July 31, 2019