Tarleton State University will confer more than 600 diplomas at summer commencement ceremonies Aug. 9 at Wisdom Gym on the Stephenville campus.

Tarleton President F. Dominic Dottavio will preside over three ceremonies beginning at 10 a.m.

Dates and times for commencement ceremonies are:

Friday, Aug. 9

10 a.m.

• College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences

• College of Education

• College of Science and Technology

1 p.m.

• College of Business Administration

• College of Liberal and Fine Arts

• College of Health Sciences and Human Services

4 p.m.

• College of Graduate Studies.

For more information, or to watch a live stream video of commencement ceremonies, go to www.tarleton.edu/graduation. A link for the live stream will be posted prior to the event.

For directions to Wisdom Gym or maps of the Stephenville campus, including parking locations, visit www.tarleton.edu/campus.