Habitat for Humanity is hosting its first-ever singing competition, A Voice for Habitat, and searching for singers to audition.

The first round is a video submission. The contestant will be required to upload a two-minute video to YouTube, along with a $35 application fee and headshot, due before Aug. 30.

The top contestants from the YouTube round will go on to the second round where they will perform on Sunday, Sept. 8, in front of three judges: Courtney Patton, Jason Eady and a third judge, who is yet to be determined.

“We are in the process of solidifying who the third [judge] is going to be,” said Stacy Morrison, spokesperson for the event. “It is going to be an industry professional. We’re trying to get it nailed down, signed on for sure, but we’re really pushing for an agent or a booking agent, somebody that has more of a producing side to the business. Therefore, they’ll be performing in front of seasoned professionals and people who are more in the production part of the industry.”

The third and final round will be on Friday, Oct. 4, at Twisted J.

Contestants can register online or they can go to an in-person registration at 11 a.m. on Aug. 10 at Studio 6:14, located at 1002 W. South Loop.

The in-person registration is not required, but it gives contestants the opportunity to ask questions and get help registering online.

“We plan to have somebody there to take pictures because with the application, people are to include a picture, a headshot and a short bio and that will be used in our programs at the final event on Oct. 4 so if they are wanting to find booking opportunities or something like that, they will have a page in the program. Each of the 12 contestants will have a page in the program that will give booking information and some information about them,” Morrison said.

There will also be a people’s choice judge and the winner will be determined by the amount of funds each contestant raises.

Morrison recommends that the contestants adhere to three pieces of advice: Read all of the rules and regulations; use a nice headshot, not a selfie; and to make sure that the audition video “captures your best self.”

The first-place winner will receive $1,000, studio recording time at Melody Mountain Ranch, plus the opportunity to perform at an event at Twisted J.

The second-place winner will receive $500 and the third-place winner will receive $250.

For more information or to find the rules and regulations for the event, go online to erathcountyhabitatforhumanity.org.

“It’s a great opportunity for anyone looking to break into the music industry,” Morrison added.