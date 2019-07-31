A candlelight vigil will be held at 9 p.m. tonight in the 600 block of Caporal Drive in honor of 28-year-old Patrick Sauceda.

Sauceda was leaving work from Caporal Industries after a 12-hour shift around 6 a.m. Tuesday when his vehicle was struck by a train on a railroad crossing. He was transported to Texas Health Resources Stephenville where he was pronounced dead at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Sauceda attended Huston Academy and did not have any children, but he had a dog named Sunny.

“He was a beautiful soul,” said Sauceda’s cousin, Monica Huffman. “He was just a lovely person. He was very peaceful, very happy and very humble.”

The candlelight vigil was set up by Melissa Chaney, a good friend of Sauceda.

“Losing him in this way was very tragic and so the candlelight vigil was something that his friends decided to put together for him. We as a family are beyond grateful. We are definitely going to be present in the front row and participate as much as we can. We are trying to raise awareness for other families so that they do not have to go through the tragedy that we are going through.

“He was a wonderful soul and he’s dearly loved and missed,” Huffman added.