U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Lubbock, scheduled three town hall meetings for August around the South Plains.



All three town halls are open to the public.



"Congressman Arrington will provide a legislative update on his work in Washington and take questions from his fellow West Texans at each town hall," reads a news release from Arrington's office.



Here’s the complete schedule:



Tuesday, Aug. 6 in Friona at the Senior Citizen Center (1410 Washington Ave.), starting at 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 7 in Big Spring at the City Council Chambers (307 East 4th St.), starting at 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 13 in Morton at the Senior Care Center (120 W. Wilson Ave.), starting at 1 p.m.