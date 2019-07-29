Stephenville resident Michael Ables and his 8-year-old son Paxton are both voice actors, with their talents being heard all over the world including Japan, China, Russia and England.

In fact, Michael’s most recent work was just released on YouTube from WBGUTV.

He was the narrator for a half-hour special on Neil Armstrong, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the first moon walk.

“It was an American Experience grant that got it off the ground for the Ohio affiliate that wanted to take a different approach to a Neil Armstrong biography,” Michael said. “They looked at where he came from, who his friends were and what his experiences growing up were like. It’s a very personal look at the man who would become an American Hero. As a small-town guy and life-long space geek myself, I was thrilled, humbled and, well, over the moon to land the role.”

The video, “One Small Step, One Small Town: Neil Armstrong” can be found on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VBVOKZp2mCM.

Michael got started in voice work in 1991. He had an adult contemporary weekend show in the early 90s on KCUB. When he was in the Army, he also appeared on the American Forces Network, a broadcast service operated by the United States Armed Forces.

“I really thought that being a radio guy would translate into being a voice over guy and I was sorely mistaken. It took a lot of years to unlearn some habits and slowly work my way over to the voice over side,” he said.

For Paxton, his dad inspired him to try out voice work around two years ago.

“I had just started a YouTube channel, then dad started doing voice over a lot and when I heard it, I was like, ‘That’s cool. I like that. I want to do that.’ And he was like, ‘Okay, then do it.’ So, we did it. He made me a demo and I just started growing and growing on voice overs,” Paxton said.

Michael and Paxton have done voice work in several countries. Paxton uses his voice to help kids learn English in Japan, China and Korea. His voice can also be heard in video games, amusement parks and in children’s charities.

“We spend a lot of time together in our little studio here because any of these things that Paxton does, I direct him on. So when he’s doing lists of words for English as a second language, I make sure that he enunciates them very clearly and properly so that the kids are learning how to really say it with the least Texan accent possible, just because I don’t know that it would go over too well to have a whole bunch of Korean kids learning English with a Texan accent. I feel like that would be kind of weird,” Michael said with a laugh.

Michael’s voice is currently being heard in 25 countries around the world. He is the voice of an English language bus that runs through Yaroslavl, Russia and is the over-the-top voice of a major law firm in New York City. He’s also the voice of the largest travel agency in Southeast Asia.

He was even referred to as an “international voice talent” from one of his employers.

“I never heard ‘international voice talent’ before and I thought, ‘Well, that’s just crazy. He says, ‘No, think about it, where are you being heard?’ And we figured out that 25 different countries have my voice playing in them and that makes me an international voice talent. I mean it’s cool to say that, but I don’t feel like an international voice talent,” Michael said.

Michael and Paxton also did two cartoons together: “Trude’s Flatmate” and “Rana and Riv’s Wonder Forest.”

“Trude’s Flatmate” is a German cartoon that is so popular in Germany that it’s being brought to America. Michael plays Trude’s father, neighbor and doctor. Paxton plays three different kids.

“Rana and Riv’s Wonder Forest,” is an online cartoon and Paxton is the voice of one of the lead characters, Riv. Michael is Riv’s grandfather, King Bear and a few other smaller roles. This show was just picked up for a second season even though it has not yet been released.

Although it can be difficult trying to voice several different characters, Michael explains that they have a system.

“I have about 14 archetypes that I practice regularly, so those are really important to have that baseline for different things. Each one of the archetypes has a name that I can associate it with so I can start from there so as long as I have that archetype down, if somebody says that they need a redneck, I have my Jamie Buckerman character and I start with that and I read the scripts and I make adjustments: Is he smarter than that? Is he dumber than that? Is he more of a Louisiana, or is he more of a west Texas?” Michael said.

Michael and Paxton also started their own website called VoiceAbles, www.voiceables.co.

“Paxton and I have decided to create this little company. Our last name is Ables; it just made sense. We just called it VoiceAbles,” Michael said.

When they are not doing voice work, Michael spends his time at Tarleton State University working as the chief network engineer.

Paxton is about to start third grade at Hook Elementary and plans to continue making more YouTube videos for his channel, PaxMan2K10. His channel can be found at https://www.youtube.com/user/PaxtonAbles.

Michael and Paxton also spend their time working on a podcast called, “What Happened to Paxton?”

In the podcast Michael reads poems he wrote about Paxton’s imagination.

“We talk about them, then read them and do a critique. Really, it was another excuse for Paxton and I to sit around, goofing off on a mic,” Michael said with a laugh.