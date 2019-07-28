Billy Bob Thornton and his American rock 'n' roll band The Boxmasters make their debut on the historic Cactus Theater stage at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31.

In late 2017 and 2018, The Boxmasters had the honor to team up with legendary engineer/producer Geoff Emerick for an album that Geoff has called, “One of the most exciting projects I’ve worked on since The Beatles.” The album “Speck” was released on June 7. Prior to that, the band's most recent release was 2018's "In Stereo!" on NDR records.

Thornton, an American actor, comedian, filmmaker, singer, songwriter, and musician first received international attention after writing, directing, and starring in the independent drama film "Sling Blade" in 1996, for which he won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor.

In addition to his long list of film credits, Thornton began a career as a singer-songwriter and has released four solo albums and is the vocalist of The Boxmasters, which he helped form in 2007 with recording engineer J.D. Andrew. With Thornton and Andrew, guitarist Mike Butler rounds out the band.

Thornton fell into acting by accident, his first love was music, having performed with several bands as a teenager including a Houston-based band Nothin' Doin', which was tapped as a ZZ Top tribute band.

After playing jamming together in the studio the trio of Thornton, Andrew and Butler came up with the name "Boxmasters" after a piece of Southern slang, which they later described by saying "remember the bad boy in high school who got all the girls and left a trail of broken hearts ... and more?," according to a profile of the band from the Beaumont Enterprise.

Tickets for the event are $35 (plus fees) for the first four floor rows and $30 (plus fees) for the remaining seven floor rows.

Standard balcony seats are $25 (plus fees) and a box seats are available for $60 (plus fees) and include concessions.

Tickets are available online at eventbrite.com.

For more information, call the theater at (806) 762-3233.