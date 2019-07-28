FirstBank Southwest announces new senior VP

According to a news release, FirstBank Southwest recently announced Stella Maddox as the new Senior Vice President and Credit Administration Officer. With more than 14 years of experience in banking, Maddox has worked for financial institutions of $1B to $20B+ in asset, she received her B.S. in Finance from Oral Roberts University and an MBA from Oklahoma State University.

FirstBank Southwest, a family-owned community bank in the Texas Panhandle since 1907. With banking locations throughout the Texas Panhandle offering a full spectrum of financial services for their customers.

Amarillo Engineering Firm celebrates 25th anniversary with success story

Locally-owned Brown Consulting Engineers, Inc. (BCEI) has hit a 25-year milestone. According to a news release, this firm has deep roots in the city due to its remarkable roster of local projects. With over 1,500 ventures under their belt, both in and around Amarillo as well as overseas, the firm specializes in more than commercial heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) design engineering, electrical power, and lighting design. It specializes in customer loyalty thanks to the work ethic of the 10 employees that call Amarillo and Canyon home.

Recognizable hometown projects abound for BCEI. They start with every campus within the Amarillo Independent School District and extend to school districts throughout the Texas Panhandle. With higher-learning in focus, the company has also tackled projects for the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Pharmacy and the School of Medicine. West Texas A&M University in Canyon also has their thumbprint on it. WTAMU projects include work on Founders Hall, and Centennial Hall, as well as renovations to the Classroom Center and the School of Engineering. At home in their efforts at WTAMU, the firm supports the school’s engineering program and has sponsored a classroom there as well.

“It’s amazing what going the extra mile to support others will do to create such a lasting impression. Because that’s our core mindset, my partners James Hartman, PE and Seth McClellan, PE, our great team, and myself, are continually honored to serve some great clients in the area. With their continued support, we think our company’s terrific history will speak of an equally promising future.” Said Travis P. Brown, PE, the President of BCEI.

With the renovation of the historic Santa Fe Building, the Fisk Building / Marriott Courtyard Hotel, additions to the Amarillo Civic Center, and WTAMU Amarillo Center, local residents have the opportunity to see more of BCEI’s amazing work. Other downtown Amarillo renovations include the Levine’s building and the initial shell/core design of the new Xcel Energy Building.

“I founded this company to fulfill a need in the local construction industry by providing engineering services for many clients who previously sought out-of-town firms for these services. While making a quality impact on Amarillo’s economy, the company has also nurtured long-standing relationships with clients who recognize and appreciate the detailed and accurate engineering designs that have become the benchmark by which we measure our success,” adds Brown.

Brown Consulting Engineers, Inc. has also worked with the U.S. State Department on international projects. Thus far, projects have been completed in Frankfurt, Germany; Bangkok, Thailand; Guatemala City, Guatemala; Belmopan, Belize; Tijuana and Juarez, Mexico.