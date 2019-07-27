The site of a former American Red Cross field office in Denison could soon be converted to a retail space. An application for the Denison Planning and Zoning Commission to rezone the building, located at 2527 Highway 691, from residential to commercial will be discussed at the public meeting on Tuesday.

The applicant is requesting a zoning change in order to use the building for retail space.

The commission will also be taking up two additional zoning requests and a replat of a residential property.

The commission will consider rezoning a commercial property to residential located at 116 E. Morton Street. The commission will consider a zoning request to change the property located at 1006 W. Bullock Street from light industrial to residential.