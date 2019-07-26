A $10,000 grant to increase children’s awareness of the benefits of healthy choices has been awarded to Tarleton State University’s Child and Family Studies faculty members Elizabeth Stephens and Dr. Lisa Taylor Cook.

The program aims to increase awareness of the importance of good nutrition, especially for children, and to promote children’s health and well-being through education, exercise and eating right, according to the Texas Department of Agriculture, which awarded the grant.

“This grant enables us to more fully engage our undergraduate students and give our faculty more purpose to be involved. In turn, that will be better for the children we serve,” said Stephens, director of Tarleton’s Child Development Center, the only such center between Waco and Fort Worth accredited by the National Accreditation Council.

The funding will enhance the center’s curriculum while furthering partnerships with Tarleton faculty and undergraduate students pursuing a degree in child and family studies.