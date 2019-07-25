Since the departure of former Rollingwood Police Chief Max Westbrook on Sept. 16, the city has been on a roller coaster ride to find the right candidate to lead the department.

With interim Chief Kristal Pompa having had to juggle shifts and hire temporary people to backfill for officers on medical leave this winter, Rollingwood is finally on track to post a new chief at the department’s helm.

Initially, the City Council approved hiring an outside recruiting firm to select candidates for the position but that changed March 15 when the city created a selection committee to pursue Westbrook’s replacement. The committee — comprised of Mayor Michael Dyson, City Administrator Amber Lewis, Police Cpl. Daniel Arispe, council members Sara Hutson and Amy Pattillo, and resident Bob Moore, who also serves as the executive assistant to Travis County Commissioner Gerald Daugherty, boiled 30 applications down to their top three front-runners.

The final candidates, Sunset Valley police Lt. Richard Andreucci, Corpus Christi police Capt. Jason Brady and Bee Cave police Lt. William Pitmon, will meet residents in an event Aug. 1 from 6-7 p.m. at the Rollingwood Municipal Building, 403 Nixon Drive. The format will include both a set program and an opportunity for residents to mingle with the candidates, Lewis said.

With applications received from across Texas as well as other states, she said the city got a “really good response.”

Each committee participant picked his or her top five or six candidates, with the top six offered in-person interviews before the field was narrowed to three finalists.

“We’ve got some really highly qualified candidates,” she said. “A couple of them have been interim chief at some point, one works at Sunset Valley and he would understand Rollingwood, Bee Cave is not far away either. (The) Corpus Christi (candidate) worked for a much larger department and has experience with different policies and procedures, and we feel that could also be beneficial to bring to the department.”

The Selection Committee will confer after the open house and make a recommendation to the City Council for approval Aug. 21, with Lewis saying she anticipates the new chief taking office around Sept. 23.

All finalists have college degrees, with two having master’s degrees, Lewis said. One candidate was trained at the FBI Academy and another has specialized training relevant to a police chief, she said.

“One of the biggest priorities for the selection committee is making sure they are going to be the best fit for Rollingwood,” Lewis said. “We understand that Rollingwood is a unique community and our police officers, especially our police chief, is going to have to do everything from writing policies and procedures, to patrolling, to closing Bee Cave Road when it floods, to changing light bulbs for elderly residents.”

The event marks the first opportunity residents have had to meet police chief candidates in the city’s history, Lewis said.

“I think it’s appropriate to get community feedback on our chief of police,” she said. “It’s a very important hire and they’re going to be the face of Rollingwood.”

Andreucci, who has been with Sunset Valley for 10 years, said “southwest Travis County has become (his) law enforcement home.”

“I think Rollingwood is a neat town. I think there’s a lot that can be done with community policing there,” he said, recognizing the city's Bike Rodeo and National Night Out events. “I think we can get the officers more involved with the community there ... to set the example in Travis County of what departments are capable of even if they are tiny and don’t have a big budget.”

Andreucci, who has been in the Austin area most of his life, said he likes to be out in public and talking to media. He said he supports transparency in the Police Department, has a willingness to be the “face of the department,” and isn’t afraid to own mistakes when they happen in law enforcement.

Citing the city’s proximity to Austin, he said Rollingwood is going to have some issues with the area’s homeless population and advocated working with Travis County’s outreach resources to “try to be a partner with them as opposed to constantly just moving the problem from one sector to another.”

Andreucci, age 39, was born in Randolph, N.J., but has lived in Round Rock since he was 12.

Brady, from Corpus Christi, said the Rollingwood opening poses “a unique opportunity to work in a smaller community.”

“It’s a community that I perceive to be one where the citizens are more engaged,” he said of Rollingwood. “They seem to be more fiscally savvy, more involved in civic matters. That’s what an officer looks for: the opportunity to work with a community that is involved, engaged, cares, participates.”

Brady said the job also offers the chance to be in the Austin area, with amenities that he and his family can take advantage of.

“I think I can offer a wide-range of experiences (from) my roles (in) over 26 years in law enforcement — whether (participating) in parts of tactical units, running investigative units, administrative duties, managing $8 million budgets, oversee(ing) 30 homicide investigations,” he said.

Brady said he has dealt with hurricanes, major events and festivals, and officer-involved shootings.

“There’s really not anything I haven’t experienced or been involved in and I would be able to bring all of that experience to Rollingwood,” he said. “At the end of the day, whether it’s a small town or large town, a chief of police is there to be able to have the expertise when something bad happens.”

Brady, 50, is originally from Flint, Mich. but grew up in Canada.

Pitmon said he would be a great fit for the city.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to serve a really good community,” he said of the position. “There’s a lot of comparable traits the city of Rollingwood has to the city of Bee Cave, and I think those will transition well.”

Pitmon cites the personal relationship he has with the residents of Bee Cave as being “no different” from what he would develop in Rollingwood, and said he brings experience, education and personality to the force.

“I don’t need cameras on me to get out of the car and visit with people,” he said. “I’ve been doing that my whole career. And that’s true community policing — it’s genuine relationships.”

Pitmon said he worked a serious case a few years back in which the victims were Rollingwood residents.

“I remember working with that department, thinking how cool it was that an agency was tucked in right there, so close to Zilker Park,” he said. “I remember telling my chief, ‘Hey, if that chief ever leaves there, I sure would like to put in for that.’ And here we are, five (or) six years later, and I’m in the top three. So I’m honored.”

Pitmon, age 46, was born in Mesquite and raised in Farmers Branch.