Although the Highland Lakes — Lakes Travis and Buchanan — are 97% full and water usage is down due to the increased amount of rain this year, area water district officials are still encouraging residents to conserve water.

The Lower Colorado River Authority manages the Highland Lakes, the region's water supply reservoir, and the Colorado River as a system to supply water for more than a million people, as well as businesses, industries, the environment and agriculture in the lower Colorado River basin. Three water districts — the West Travis County Public Utility Agency, the Lakeway Municipal Utility District and the West Travis County Water Control and Improvement District 17 — service the Lake Travis area

The West Travis County utility, which serves 8,000 customers in Bee Cave and surrounding communities in northern Hays County, entered stage 2 watering restrictions this month.

The Lakeway Municipal Utility District, serving 10,000 customers with about 4,250 connections in Lakeway and Rough Hollow, put stage 2 restrictions in place in June, and they will now be enforced year round instead of May through September.

The District 17 water control agency, which serves Steiner Ranch, Flintrock, Comanche Trail and Serene Hills, Apache Shores and River Ridge, is also in moderate water usage stages.

But, if the Highland Lakes are full, why is there a need to conserve?

“For us it's more about managing water usage or else we can't keep up with irrigation usage,” said Jennifer Riechers, interim general manager for the West Travis County utility.

Earl Foster, general manager for Lakeway MUD, echoed a similar sentiment, adding that water is precious and conservation is necessary to preserve it.

OK, so what does stage 2 or moderate watering restrictions mean?

Riechers said West Travis County utility customers are allowed to water twice per week between midnight and 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. to midnight:

• Odd ending addresses: Wednesdays and Saturdays

• Even ending addresses: Thursdays and Sundays

• Commercial customers: Mondays and Fridays

“In the summer months, high water bills are a big topic,” Reichers said. “The more people irrigate, the higher the bills will be. Water conservation measures will also help people manage their bills and pay attention to what they are putting on the ground.”

Foster said Lakeway MUD customers are also allowed to water twice a week between midnight and 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. to midnight:

• Odd ending addresses: Wednesdays and Saturdays

• Even ending addresses: Thursdays and Sundays

• Commercial: Tuesdays and Fridays

District 17 customers are allowed to water before 10 a.m. and after 7 p.m. on designated days based on customers’ address ending number:

• Residential 0, 1, 2, 3: Mondays and Thursdays

• Residential 4, 5, 6: Tuesdays and Fridays

• Residential 7,8,9: Wednesdays and Saturdays

• Commercial: Tuesdays and Fridays

But, wait there’s more. How else can customers conserve water?

Foster says Lakeway MUD offers meter profiles for customers that analyze exactly how water is being used in their home. He said the district conducts at least one profile each day. Foster said residents should water about an inch a week.

“It’s really a collaborative effort of the customers helping and being our eyes out there and using these meters to help people see where water is going,” Foster said. “We can show them their hourly usage and show them how often they’re watering.”

District 17 officials also offered tips:

• Run dishwasher only when full

• Wash only full loads

• Fix leaky faucets

• Don’t use your toilet as a wastebasket

• Use native and adapted plants that are more drought tolerant

• Fix leaky hoses and hose connections

And last but not least, how do we secure water for the future?

Bill Lauderback, executive vice president of Public Affairs for the LCRA, said that more than 25 years ago, the agency implemented a comprehensive water conservation program targeted at the two largest water use sectors within the water service area – irrigated agriculture and municipal – which together account for more than 70 percent of the LCRA’s total annual water use, even in drought years when irrigation agriculture is curtailed.

"Water conservation is an important strategy for mitigating the effects of urban growth on the region's water resources in Travis County and surrounding areas," Lauderback said. "In addition to reducing future water demands, water conservation can make important contributions toward satisfying the water and wastewater service requirements of growing urban populations and economies."

Foster said through drought contingency and water-management plans, the district practices water conservation efforts that include using reclaimed water for irrigation and continuously educating the public on conservation tips.

“From 2011 to 2014 the drought hit hard," Foster said, "and due to that we do everything we can to help LCRA manage the lakes.”