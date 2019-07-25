If an evening in Las Vegas is your idea of fun, make plans to attend CASA’S annual Casino Night on Friday, Aug. 2, at City Hall at City Limits.

“This year’s theme is ‘The Wild, Wild West at the CASA Saloon,’” said CASA executive director Judy Walker. “Guests are encouraged to dress the theme - in old west, new west, Hispanic or Indian influences or famous TV actors - or come comfortable for an evening of fun.”

Doors open at 6 p.m. for social hour and a buffet dinner followed by three hours of gaming beginning at 7:30.

The event will feature a variety of casino games like roulette, craps, blackjack and slot machines.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at the door or by calling 965-6610.