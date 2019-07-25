A benefit to support Erath County native Ty Drury and his family will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, at Stephenville City Park under the big pavilion and Sunday, Aug. 11, at Lonestar Arena.

In May 2018, just days before his graduation from Baylor Law School and only 26 at the time, Ty was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer.

After several failed trials, Ty, his brother, Zane, and his parents, Jimmy and Sheri Drury of Saddle Rags, took a trip to Germany to try another treatment. They came back from Germany on Wednesday and will head back for another trip in six weeks.

“We’re just trying to help the family with expenses. We’re all here and we all love them and there’s not anything we can do besides give them money and prayers,” said Kim Jenschke, who is helping with the benefit.

Ty graduated from Stephenville High School in 2009, then attended Tarleton State University where he was on the Meat Judging Team.

He was later accepted into Baylor Law School where he was a member of the American Association of Justice STAC (Student Trial Advocacy Competition) and advanced to nationals with his team.

“He’s a fun-loving kid,” Jenschke said. “He’s always joking and laughing and looking for a good time. Baylor Law School has stood behind him and really helped him through this.”

Jenschke said the Drury family is extremely humble. The family plans to use donations from the benefit to help with expenses and if they have any money left over, they will donate it to another family in need.

“I thought that was really special, that they were thinking of other people as well, not just themselves,” she said. “They’re just sweet, loving people.”

Due to the family’s background in rodeo, the benefit will feature a corn hole tournament at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, a team roping event at 9 a.m. on Sunday and a barrel race at 8 p.m. Sunday night.

Registration for the corn hole tournament is $50 per team and for children 12 and under, there is a junior tournament for $30 per team.

The benefit will also include live music, barbecue dinner, and silent and live auctions.

Items up for auction will include home décor, a handmade corn hull game, roping lessons, Coil Ostrich boots, a Coats Saddlery certificate and gift baskets.

T-shirts will also be available for purchase.

“(The Drury family) lives in Morgan Mill so they have ties in Morgan Mill. They have ties in Stephenville. They have ties in Dublin from rodeo, the stock show, everything they’ve been involved in. They’ve very involved in this community. They were raised close by so we just want to support them. We want the community to come out and have a good time,” she said.