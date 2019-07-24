EDINBURG – The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District recently announced that it is offering a new free full-day prekindergarten program for all students for the upcoming school year.

“It is great news. We will have a full-day Pre-K program starting this 2019-2020 school year and it’s for all,” said ECISD Area Director Sandra M. Avila. “We’re excited about all students being able to come to school here and be a part of our family.”

Avila said that a child must be at least 4 years old on or before September 1, 2019 to enter the program.

Edinburg CISD staff are currently accepting applications for the Pre-K program during the summer break. Parents can register their children from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the ECISD Central Office, located at 411 North 8th Ave. in Edinburg.

“We require that parents bring their children’s social security card, immunization record, proof of residency, the parents’ identification. We also ask that they bring their child’s birth certificate, that’s so important,” ECISD Area Director Sonya Rodriguez said. “We are just so excited about having our parents come in and register their child. Our principals are also excited and waiting for our Pre-K students to show up on day one.”

Edinburg CISD is an award-winning academic school district, receiving 10 National Honor Roll awards, which recognize high-performing, achievement gap-closing schools, and earning six National Blue Ribbon School honors, which is the most in South Texas.

Avila said that Pre-K teachers and staff are doing extremely well in preparing students for kindergarten.

“We do have an exceptional curriculum for our students. We have our curriculum specialists that work extremely hard, developing readiness standards,” Avila said. “A lot of our Pre-K students are coming out of Pre-k learning how to read.”

The first day of school for students is Aug. 26. For more information on Edinburg CISD’s Pre-K program, call (956) 289-2300.