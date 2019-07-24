The city of Bastrop and Bastrop County received less sales tax revenue this month compared to July 2018, while Smithville and Elgin posted revenue gains, according to state comptroller data.

Bastrop collected $581,242 in revenue this month, down 3.43% compared to the $601,939 it collected in July 2018.

So far this year, Bastrop has received $4.3 million in total sales tax revenue, up 2.31% compared to the $4.2 million it had received during the same seven months in 2018.

Smithville had the highest percentage growth in sales tax revenue this month, data shows.

Smithville collected $43,536 in revenue this month, up 7.75% compared to the $40,403 it collected in July 2018.

From January through July, Smithville has received $322,893 in total revenue, up 1% compared to the $319,760 it had collected during the same period last year.

Elgin received $197,341 in revenue this month, up 7.44% compared to the $183,662 it had collected during the same month last year.

In the first seven months of 2019, Elgin has collected $1.3 million in total sales tax revenue, up 3.84% compared to the $1.25 million it had received during the same period in 2018.

Bastrop County, which collects a half-cent of every taxable dollar spent within its borders, received $378,380 in revenue this month, down 5.14% compared to the $398,914 it received in July 2018.

So far this year, the county has received $2.7 million in total sales tax revenue, up 3.43% compared to the $2.6 million it had collected during the same seven months in 2018.

July sales tax revenue allocations are based on sales made in May by businesses that report tax monthly.

Statewide, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar distributed $764.3 million in sales tax revenue this month to cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts.

The statewide allocation this month is up 0.7% compared to July 2018, the comptroller’s office reported.