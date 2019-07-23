Three people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 281 Monday afternoon.

The Stephenville Police Department received a call at 2:18 p.m. in reference to a major accident at the intersection of U.S. 281 North and FM 8, according to a press release issued by the SPD.

“Upon arriving, officers found a black 2019 Ford F250 pulling an RV trailer occupied by Herman and Connie Price of Azle. They were traveling south on Hwy. 281 and collided with a green 2004 Ford Expedition driven by Toni Evans of Dublin, who was traveling north,” the release states.

Evans was attempting to make a left turn onto FM 8 when the accident occurred.

Evans was ejected from the vehicle and transported by air to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

Herman Price became trapped and was extricated by the Stephenville Fire Department and was then transported to Texas Health Harris Stephenville along with Connie Price.

The accident is still under investigation.