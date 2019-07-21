With more than a dozen offices across the state of Texas, Hamilton Grant PC has opened a firm in Amarillo to continue making their mark in the Panhandle.

“We’ve been handling cases in Randall, Moore and Potter (counties) for years,” said HGPC Criminal Defense Attorney Baron Eliason. “Until we opened an office here, the Lubbock office handled cases all the way up to Moore County down to Midland. We finally had a critical mass of clients here that it made a lot more sense for the client that we had somebody up here all the time.”

Having opened the local firm in May, Eliason along with his paralegal Kerri Cockerham are using their unique backgrounds to help their clients.

“I've been in and out of the system myself,” Cockerham said. "I've been arrested more times than I have fingers and toes (and) I'm covered in tattoos."

Cockerham celebrated 10 years of sobriety on May 9. Her intricate life, though not what most expect, is one she says makes her better able to relate to some of their clientele.

"I was never mistreated. I come from a middle- to upper-class family, and it happened to me. So I can imagine for the families who are low-income or poverty level, it does make it harder for those children to make something of themselves,” she said. "It makes me feel good to be able to tell a mom whose son is sitting in jail, 'Mom, it's not your fault.' And it's good to be able to tell the drug addict in jail, 'I've been there.' "

Cockerham was working as a receptionist for a criminal attorney in Corpus Christi and worked her way to become a paralegal before her life took her from defender to defendant.

“I am an example of you can go through anything and if you're determined enough, you can come out of it on the other side," she said.

“She does have that background, but she’s also a seasoned paralegal. She’s really good at what she does,” Eliason added. “People wouldn’t necessarily put us together, but we make a great team.”

With more than 1,000 sermons under his belt, and mission work in various climates, Eliason’s 22 years as a pastor gives him a unique avenue to reach their clients as well.

“I have a lot of experience most lawyers don’t get. I can walk a client through the valley,” he said. “I have a heart for people … and a heart as a mission person. My client is in real trouble and … they’re not just a set of facts for me, I have that pastoral empathy for them.

“I’m prepared to talk about it and walk them through what God might be doing.”

Eliason said his theological approach helps him offer his clients a multi-pronged approach to their legal calamities without inner conflict.

“Everybody knows about the hellfire and damnation type of pastors, and that’s not me,” he said. “I think when you’re coming from a theological place, there’s not a lot of room to be casting shame and guilt on people. We’re all broken, and that’s the reason Jesus came to us in the first place, to rescue us from that brokenness. And I approach clients that way.”

The Hamilton Grant PC office is located at 600 S. Tyler St., #2007 in Amarillo. Lawyers in the Texas Panhandle can be reached by calling 806-444-4444.