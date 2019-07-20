Fifty years ago this weekend, Neil Armstrong, Edwin (Buzz) E. Aldrin Jr. and Michael Collins were the first people to land and walk on the moon. According to an article in the July 21 final edition of the Amarillo Globe-Times, the astronauts “blasted off safely from the moon and into lunar orbit…” after leaving behind “…their launching platform, as a permanent memento of July 20, 1969 – the day man landed on the moon.”

Without the help from the Helium Field Operations department of the Bureau of Mines of the United States Department of the Interior located in Amarillo, the rocket would not have been able to survive in space. Dale Bippus, an Amarillo resident who was once the general manager of the department, said many smart people developed these techniques in the area and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, or NASA, utilized them.

“All of (the rockets) had helium on it from Amarillo,” Bippus said. “They couldn’t have launched without it. They made the engines run. If it weren’t for helium, they could have never started.”

According to a letter Bippus received in 1994 from Robert L. Crippen, the director of the John F. Kennedy Space Center at the time, NASA was the recipient of several billion standard cubic feet of gaseous helium that was used primarily for the Apollo and Space Shuttle programs.

There were three helium tanks that were utilized in each stage of the Apollo mission. According to a 1969 annual report from the department, tanks were utilized in the command and service module, the descent module and the ascent module. About 90 percent of the nation’s helium resources at the time were in natural gas in the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles and in southwestern Kansas.

David Craig, an associate professor of physics and astronomy at West Texas A&M University, said helium was an integral part of the mission.

“The helium is very important,” Craig said. “When you build a rocket and you need to pressurize the fuel in the oxidizer, you need to do it with an inert gas. Helium is the thing to do it with.”

Bippus said it is important for residents of the Panhandle to realize how much of an impact Amarillo had on the space missions.

“We are called the helium capital of the world,” Bippus said. “I would hate to see the city lose that. I think it is significant because it is important for the helium to be used… A lot of the scientific developments related to helium came from this area.”