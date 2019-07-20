25 years ago:

Crime Line is offering a $500 reward for information that will help solve this week's spotlighted crime, the robbery of a pizza delivery person in the 2300 block of 90th Street.

50 years ago:

Lubbock streets and parks were so quiet Sunday during the landing and subsequent walk on the moon that the proverbial pin could have been heard dropping on the hot asphalt.

75 years ago:

Congressman George Mahon was nominated to a sixth term as congressional representative from the 19th Texas district by a margin of almost exactly two to one over his opponent, C.L. Harris, Lubbock attorney, in Saturday's democratic primary.

100 years ago:

Dr. A.C. Leslie, pioneer and well known physician of Snyder, arrived here Wednesday afternoon from that place.