Fifty years ago, three men walked and explored the moon for the first time in history. Now in 2019, educators around the Amarillo area think it is important for students and adults around the region to continue to learn about this event and understand how it applies to today’s world.

David Craig, associate professor of physics and astronomy at West Texas A&M University, said many things that were created for the space program still remain in use today.

Aaron Pan, the executive director of the Don Harrington Discovery Center, said when President John F. Kennedy challenged the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, or NASA, to go to the moon, the technology needed for the task was not invented yet.

“We had to build up to that,” Pan said. “There was a goal, which is amazing. Obviously, you had some very smart people. But what is even more important, is that people were more adaptable to think through it. There was problem solving, it’s not just memorization. There was critical thinking. It’s being inventive, it’s being flexible.”

A number of things had to be invented for the excursion to the moon, Pan said. These things included memory foam, cordless tools and insulation.

Craig said this development of technology is important for people now to understand, 50 years later.

“People need to know it could be done,” Craig said. “It was quite possible with 1960s technology, even though it was very risky. In some ways, NASA almost succeeded too well because it looked easy and it wasn’t.”

The moon landing had a major impact for Craig as a child, he said.

“I was 7 years old and I remember it as a child,” Craig said. “I didn’t actually see the landing, but I saw the moon walk. I was traveling to visit my family in Mississippi from Florida … I think a lot of people do not realize how technologically significant it is … It was right at the beginning of the miniaturization of computers. It was an impetus for a lot of that.”

Growing up in Jacksonville, Florida, and being around the space program inspired Craig to be a physicist and teach physics and astronomy. While he did not get the chance to attend any space launches at Cape Canaveral himself, he said he could see the night launch of Apollo 17 from his house, more than 150 miles away.

Ron Fernuik, the president and curator of the Texas Air & Space Museum, said he was 12 years old when the moon landing happened. Now working with the museum, Fernuik gets the chance to educate children and their parents about flight and space flight as well as the importance of science, technology, engineering and math.

He said it is important for students to understand the process of how the moon landing occurred.

“It’s great to know that it was done,” Fernuik said. “But, how did you do it? We want to teach kids and duplicate the process. Not everyone is a pilot, not everyone’s a mechanic, not everyone’s an engineer. But, if we focus on the process, there will be something that grabs someone’s attention.”

Pan said it is important to focus on the collaboration and the collaborative learning that occurred in this process of getting humans to the moon.

“Cooperative learning is a key thing to science,” Pan said. “Science is a cooperative endeavor. It’s a methodology used for trying to derive understanding of the world and universe around us. But it’s a cooperative enterprise which I don’t know is always conveyed.”

Pan said this anniversary will pique the public’s interest for a short amount of time. But it will give the chance for people who have not been exposed to the moon landing before to learn about it.

“It will catch the spark of a few kids here, a few kids there and they will have a love and find it fascinating,” Pan said. “They will go on to be the next astronauts, the next flight control managers at NASA. They will be engineers and (will develop) products in the future and (help) us with exploration. That’s one of the most key pieces of it, the general public learns and a select few will take that and it will be their catalyst.”